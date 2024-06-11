Ethic Inc. Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 10,468,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,335,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

