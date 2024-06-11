Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.75. 4,687,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,359,883. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.37. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

