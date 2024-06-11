Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,645,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $65,722,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 186,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 3,443,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,854,928. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

