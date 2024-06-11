Ethic Inc. Purchases 10,996 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE BK traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.