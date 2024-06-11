Ethic Inc. Purchases 30,890 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 184.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 30.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 803.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 326,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,126. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

