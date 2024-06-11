Ethic Inc. Sells 2,616 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 12,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,138,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.33. The company had a trading volume of 463,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,717. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.64. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

