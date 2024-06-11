ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

