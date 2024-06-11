ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.18.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.