Everscale (EVER) Price Tops $0.0516

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $101.61 million and approximately $288,727.60 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everscale has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,113,809,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,716,394 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

