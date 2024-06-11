Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FMN opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $108,182.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,640,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

