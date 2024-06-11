FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

FDX stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.98. The stock had a trading volume of 176,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,743. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $222.01 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

