FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 798,084 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $732,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

FDX traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $250.38. 318,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,011. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $222.01 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.56.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

