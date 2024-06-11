FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $275.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.92.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $253.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12-month low of $222.01 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day moving average is $256.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

