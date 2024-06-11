Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $15.71 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and $29,210.47 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,442.45 or 1.00007773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00088617 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9511394 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $39,072.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

