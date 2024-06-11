Fei USD Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.56 million and $71,380.65 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,291.36 or 0.99992209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00088520 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9511394 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $39,072.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.