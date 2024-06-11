Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Down to $60.79

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.79, but opened at $58.78. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 649,790 shares traded.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter worth $185,228,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter worth about $22,893,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,882,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,684,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,322,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

