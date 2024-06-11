First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 597,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,716,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 88,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 762,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,362. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.