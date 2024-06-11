First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $123,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.30. The company had a trading volume of 860,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.60 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

