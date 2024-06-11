First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Citigroup by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE C traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. 10,282,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,182,889. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.