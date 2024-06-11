First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys Shares of 18,269,866 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,269,866 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $553,577,000. First Financial Bankshares makes up about 13.3% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned about 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,685,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $42,435,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 447,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 127,397 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,743 shares of company stock valued at $171,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. Stephens lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

