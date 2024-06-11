First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,575 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.97.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $461.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.