First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.85 and a 200 day moving average of $350.38. The stock has a market cap of $333.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

