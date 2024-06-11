First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $66.45 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 230,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,446,000. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.33. 987,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

