First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $9.11 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,994 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,042 shares of company stock worth $133,424,815 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,154. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.10. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

