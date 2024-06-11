First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $537.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $539.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.69 and its 200-day moving average is $501.59.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.