First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 80,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 28,859 shares.The stock last traded at $89.38 and had previously closed at $90.24.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $856.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

