First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 80,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 28,859 shares.The stock last traded at $89.38 and had previously closed at $90.24.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $856.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

