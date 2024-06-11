First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 80,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 28,859 shares.The stock last traded at $89.38 and had previously closed at $90.24.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $856.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
