Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.33.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

