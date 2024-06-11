FMC (NYSE:FMC) Trading 4.5% Higher

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.46. Approximately 1,202,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,020,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Loop Capital upped their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

FMC Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $83,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after buying an additional 768,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

