Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) to Issue GBX 3.30 Dividend

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

Foresight Enterprise VCT stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 62 ($0.79). 18,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,366. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 64 ($0.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.54. The company has a market cap of £169.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Foresight Enterprise VCT alerts:

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.