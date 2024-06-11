Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Michael C. Dennison Buys 11,250 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fox Factory Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 391,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,890. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $117.68.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
