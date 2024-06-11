Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 285,045 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 4.49% of Pacira BioSciences worth $70,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. 327,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $41.65.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

