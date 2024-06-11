Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 251,126 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,529,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,126 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $56,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,229,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 279,496.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,286,000 after buying an additional 4,670,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after buying an additional 3,390,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,820,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

PINS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,767,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.49, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

