Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.01% of Boyd Gaming worth $61,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,091,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 258,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

