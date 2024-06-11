Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $47.67 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,266 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.65% of Elanco Animal Health worth $47,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $20,683,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4,504.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 536,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 525,214 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

