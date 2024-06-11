Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $64.94 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,785 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $64,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 449,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.31 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

