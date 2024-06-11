Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,620 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.17% of NMI worth $52,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,920 shares of company stock worth $541,258. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMIH. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

NMI Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 128,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,943. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $34.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

