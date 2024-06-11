Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 57,125 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,125 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 7.12% of MRC Global worth $66,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in MRC Global by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth $42,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 92,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRC

About MRC Global

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.