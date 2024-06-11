Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 775,217 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 775,217 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing makes up 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 2.87% of Modine Manufacturing worth $89,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 56,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MOD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 127,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.