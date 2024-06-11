Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 388,398 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $77,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,396,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 6,477.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.93. 199,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,838. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.