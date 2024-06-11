FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

