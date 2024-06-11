FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539,746 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for 2.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 4.55% of FTAI Aviation worth $211,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $55,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 36.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.88. 231,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

