FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.
FuelCell Energy Stock Down 6.8 %
FCEL stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 10,122,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,733,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $412.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.56.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.