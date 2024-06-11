FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 6.8 %

FCEL stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 10,122,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,733,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $412.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.56.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

