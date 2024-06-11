G999 Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $251.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00047134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

