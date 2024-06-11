Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,992,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,307,000 after buying an additional 57,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

