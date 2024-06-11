Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.

First Solar Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $14.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.53. 4,099,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,331. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $294.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

