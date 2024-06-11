Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $900.29. 170,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $946.98 and its 200-day moving average is $915.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

