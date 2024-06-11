Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,721,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1,329.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. 8,787,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

