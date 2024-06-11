Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.92 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $7,759,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.52. 8,192,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,439. The company has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average of $161.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

