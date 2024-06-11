Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. 25,295,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,467,621. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

