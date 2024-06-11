Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 133,337 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,630,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.35. 3,016,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,633. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $264.35. The company has a market cap of $396.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average is $247.79.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

