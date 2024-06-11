Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,510 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $880,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 131.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,166 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. 2,237,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,137. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.